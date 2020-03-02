Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of PTLC traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,922 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40.

