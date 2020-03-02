Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 16,300 Shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 2,168.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

NYSE BGH traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 131,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,704. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

