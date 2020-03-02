Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 25,055 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 188.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 701,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,555 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 318,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 206,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,636. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $45.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29.

