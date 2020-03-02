Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 4,031 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.10. 4,087,319 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.