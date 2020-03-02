Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 4,543 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,106 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,709,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in United Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after buying an additional 697,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after buying an additional 649,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in United Technologies by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,864,000 after buying an additional 361,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,065,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,993. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

