Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 5,512 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.50. 675,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,852. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.