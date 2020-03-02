Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 588 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.83.

COST traded up $28.00 on Monday, hitting $309.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,556,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.37. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $215.87 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

