Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Paypal by 1,124.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 413,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Paypal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 287,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Paypal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Paypal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 887,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Paypal by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,355,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,678,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.86. 13,358,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,919,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

