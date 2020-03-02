Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 17,171 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BP were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in BP by 0.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in BP by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in BP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,399,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,189,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

