Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 2,185 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.44% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDIV. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 552,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 48,160 shares during the last quarter.

WDIV stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.16. 106,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,967. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03.

