Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 514 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,271,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $11.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,748. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $322.65 and a 1-year high of $384.47.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

