Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in AbbVie by 238.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after buying an additional 644,078 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,170,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953,858. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

