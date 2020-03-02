Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Theodore W. Mowery Purchases 1,500 Shares

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.13 per share, with a total value of $33,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Theodore W. Mowery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Theodore W. Mowery bought 1,056 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $25,893.12.

MPB stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.60. 1,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $180.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 79,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

