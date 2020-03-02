Middleby Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – William Blair issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.30 per share for the year.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

MIDD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wellington Shields cut Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $111.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average is $113.51. Middleby has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $142.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Middleby by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,340,000 after acquiring an additional 340,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after acquiring an additional 43,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,655,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,825,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Middleby by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,410,000 after buying an additional 360,679 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Middleby by 2.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,380,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

