Middleby Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $111.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.51. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $3,860,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

