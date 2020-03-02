Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.87% of Midland States Bancorp worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 118,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,425,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,943. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $578.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $88,373.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $72,527.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,223 shares of company stock worth $720,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

