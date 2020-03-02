Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,461,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,816,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

