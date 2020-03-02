Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 15,501 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.40. 134,581,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,889,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

