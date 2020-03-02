Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Trims Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 3.9% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.32. The stock had a trading volume of 827,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,712. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.88. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $160.87 and a 52 week high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

