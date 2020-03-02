MINDOL (MIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00015622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $235.38 million and $2.77 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.01011103 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002867 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000764 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.