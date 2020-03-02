Minereum (MNE) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Minereum token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $99,739.00 and $129.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.83 or 0.02850499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00224208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00132758 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,302,491 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

