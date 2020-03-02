MinexCoin Price Tops $0.0524 on Major Exchanges (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $324,560.00 and $65,177.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,553,423 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,403 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exmo, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

