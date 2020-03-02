Mirai (MRI) Market Capitalization Tops $2,127.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Mirai has a market capitalization of $2,127.00 and $389.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirai has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00348791 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011469 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00016500 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000524 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.