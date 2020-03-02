Mitchell Capital Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $17.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,827,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,754,732. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,266.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.80.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

