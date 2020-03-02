Mithril Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, FCoin and BitForex. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $5.14 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008121 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001445 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,200,000 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank, Gate.io, Bithumb, Ethfinex, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, BitForex, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

