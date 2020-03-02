Mixin Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for approximately $257.32 or 0.02910190 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $122.99 million and $42.23 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,972 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

