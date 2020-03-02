MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Torray LLC

Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,182. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

