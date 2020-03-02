MktCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, MktCoin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. MktCoin has a market capitalization of $70,461.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MktCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.77 or 0.02842687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00223167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00133050 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org.

MktCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MktCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MktCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MktCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

