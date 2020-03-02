MNPCoin (MNP) Price Hits $0.0035

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One MNPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. MNPCoin has a market cap of $7,564.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MNPCoin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MNPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.02838965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MNPCoin Coin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin. MNPCoin’s official website is mnpcoin.pro.

MNPCoin Coin Trading

MNPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MNPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MNPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MNPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.