Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Decreased by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises about 1.0% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 532,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after purchasing an additional 123,836 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.86. 1,222,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

