Moin (MOIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $188.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Moin has a market cap of $46,250.00 and $188.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Over the last week, Moin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001967 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000101 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,007,913 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

