Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) is Tavio Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tavio Capital LLC lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,089 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare comprises 9.5% of Tavio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tavio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Molina Healthcare worth $25,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Shares of MOH traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.32. 848,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,480. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

