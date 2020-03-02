Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%.

MNTA has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,871,034.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $369,438.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,410.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,076,934 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

