MonaCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $119.06 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $119.06 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00020390 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, Fisco, Bitbank and Zaif. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,898.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.01 or 0.02589252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.20 or 0.03762018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00684109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00770870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00094537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010787 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00027643 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00584260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Bitbank, QBTC, Fisco, Bleutrade, Zaif and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

