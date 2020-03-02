Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,360,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,200 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.44% of Mondelez International worth $350,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Mondelez International by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

