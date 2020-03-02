Monero Classic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $801.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 71.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $801.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00773064 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001948 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,152,230 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.