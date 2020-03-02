Monero Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Monero has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $68.42 or 0.00773064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Graviex, Ovis and Binance. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $110.99 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001948 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,466,596 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, BitBay, Graviex, OKEx, Bitbns, Instant Bitex, Bitlish, Exmo, Coindeal, Coinbe, B2BX, Bisq, BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Liquid, HitBTC, Poloniex, Nanex, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Tux Exchange, Coinut, Bithumb, DragonEX, SouthXchange, Braziliex, Kraken, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptomate, CoinEx, Coinroom, Bitfinex, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Crex24, Ovis, Livecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

