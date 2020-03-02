Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,039 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.98. 21,749,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,547,010. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.77.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.