Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,510.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,376,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,052,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 471,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 464,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.00. 5,925,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,809. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

