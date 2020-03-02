Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,404 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 81,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $6.33 on Monday, reaching $119.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,396,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

