Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,562 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 6,758,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.30. 40,150,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,014,621. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

