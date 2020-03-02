Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 47,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Intel by 26.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 201,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 29.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $201,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 25,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $2.66 on Monday, reaching $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 43,102,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,843,736. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

