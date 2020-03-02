Monetha Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Monetha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Mercatox and Tidex. Monetha has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $239,754.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.24 or 0.02842394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133454 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, Mercatox, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

