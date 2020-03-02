Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Moneygram International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Moneygram International’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moneygram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

MGI opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. Moneygram International has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.60.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million.

In other Moneygram International news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

