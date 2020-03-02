Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 23,000 Shares

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total value of $3,455,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,782,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $3,677,240.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $3,634,806.21.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.26. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $184.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.68.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their price target on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus assumed coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,060,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

