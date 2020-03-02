Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Tops $6.65 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Monolith token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $35,249.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00482358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.46 or 0.06450627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030127 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.