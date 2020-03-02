Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.36.

MCO opened at $240.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $167.78 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,333. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after purchasing an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,179,000 after purchasing an additional 180,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

