Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €110.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €110.00 ($127.91) target price from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €93.21 ($108.39).

Schneider Electric stock traded up €2.00 ($2.33) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €92.50 ($107.56). The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €94.86 and its 200 day moving average is €85.92. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a one year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

