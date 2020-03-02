Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPD. Barclays initiated coverage on PPD in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on PPD in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPD in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on PPD in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPD in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. PPD has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $33.23.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. Also, insider Christopher Fikry acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Insiders purchased 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,496,150 in the last quarter.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

