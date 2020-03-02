Morgan Stanley Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $104.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

Shares of COF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,492. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $78.45 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,386,467 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 622,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

